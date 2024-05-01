Dungannon man running Belfast Marathon for cousin’s son living with muscular dystrophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kevin was originally registered to run the London Marathon last year, but due to his youngest son needing surgery for a brain tumour, he deferred his place and decided to opt for a marathon closer to home. “It’s always been a dream of mine to take part in the Belfast Marathon, and I’m delighted to be running it for Muscular Dystrophy UK as it’s a charity very close to my heart,” said Kevin.

Kevin’s choice of charity to run for is inspired by his cousin Claire’s son, Luke, who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in May 2012, aged 13 months. Luke, who has just turned 13, is able to walk short distances but also uses an electric wheelchair and needs help with most areas of daily life, including dressing and getting in and out of a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Luke is one of the happiest and most positive people I know,” said Kevin. “I never see him without a smile on his face and he lives life to the fullest. He has a maturity well beyond his years and handles the physical decline he is seeing in his body with strength and determination. He currently has a real passion for vintage items and a growing collection of radios, gramophones, typewriters, record players, and cameras. At school, he is known for his love of tea and his funny and passionate personality.”

Kevin Darragh

Luke’s mum, and Kevin’s cousin, Claire O’Hanlon MBE plays a key role at Muscular Dystrophy UK as a Trustee as well as being Chair of the charity’s Northern Ireland Council and a Peer Support Volunteer. Her dedication to raising awareness of Duchenne locally as well as engaging in campaigning is what inspired Kevin to run the Belfast Marathon for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

“Claire works tireless to ensure Luke has the best possible life,” said Kevin. “She’s also an advocate for access to treatments and new research into muscle wasting and weakening conditions, which is something that Muscular Dystrophy UK helps to fund. I’m so happy to be able to run to raise money for this very worthy charity which funds ground-breaking research as well as providing information, advice and support for individuals and families living with muscular dystrophy.”

The Belfast Marathon is sold out but there are spaces available for the Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday 22 September. If you’ve been inspired by Kevin’s story and would like to take part in an event, find out more at musculardystrophyuk.org/get-involved/events.

Follow Kevin’s fundraising journey at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kevrunslondonmduk.