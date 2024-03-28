Energia touches down with cash boost for NI Razorbacks AFC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Currently playing in American Football Ireland’s (AFI) Division One, the funding has been used to purchase new training equipment to help players of all ages develop and hone their on-field skills.

American Football is currently one of the fastest-growing sports in Northern Ireland, with the rise in popularity fuelled by increased coverage of The National Football League (NFL) and Superbowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last summer, meanwhile, Jacksonville Jaguars visited Belfast as part of a UK-wide promotional tour, with star players Josh Allen, Jamal Agnew and Devin Lloyd making the trip over from the US.

Energia representatives Kevin Montague and Richard Higgins and NI Razorbacks AFC coach Gareth Millar.

Established in 2015, NI Razorbacks AFC is one of several amateur American football squads that play locally, with its team made up of players who travel from across the region to pull on its top.

Energia Group employees Kevin Montague and Richard Higgins play for Razorbacks NI AFC and in a bid to improve the team’s training and match performances, they applied to Helping Hands.

"Helping hands has helped both myself and the rest of NI Razorbacks AFC’s members continue to improve our game,” said Kevin. “American football is a sport that has been played in Ireland for the past few decades – but it is only within the past ten years it has really started to ramp up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no doubt we are currently paving the way for younger generations to participate in this amazing sport and Energia Group has now also played an important role,” continued Kevin.