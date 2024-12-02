Festive fundraiser for Mary’s Trust celebrated local sporting success

Mary Peters Trust supporters, their guests, and athletes past and present came together last weekend in the spirit of sport for the Trust’s annual festive fundraising get together.

Hosted by UTV’s Ruth Gorman, the 2024 Sport Inspires festive lunch event, was a look back to the Paris 2024 Olympics as well as celebrating the incredible achievements of our local sporting heroes across the decades.

On stage and joining Lady Mary Peters were guests of honour; Olympic rowing medallists Hannah Scott, Philip Doyle and Rebecca Shorten; football chief Michael O’Neill and boxing icon Carl Frampton. Special international trophies were also presented to rowers Hannah, Philip and Rebecca by Lady Mary and Trust Chair, Jim Gracey.

Also teaming up with our local stars was Dame Kelly Holmes who this year is marking 20 years since her double gold at the Athens Olympics. Making a special appearance was the Sam Maguire Cup along with Armagh Chair, Paul McArdle, following Armagh GAA’s incredible win at this year’s All Ireland Football Championship.

The top tier panel chatted to MC Ruth Gorman about the highs and lows of life in the sporting fast lane and overcoming challenges to ultimately achieve goals and reach the pinnacles of their game.

Taking place at Belfast’s Europa Hotel, the convivial gathering celebrated Northern Ireland’s sporting excellence whilst raising funds for talented athletes both disabled and able-bodied to go forward and progress to the highest level possible.

The festive fundraiser featured silent and live auctions with many amazing prizes including signed items by sporting icons and amazing money can’t buy items.