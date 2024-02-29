Football fans get ready for League Cup final with Translink’s ‘Shamrock Shuttle’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Portadown FC preparing to kick off against Linfield, Translink has introduced a special ‘Shamrock Shuttle’ rail service to enable more fans to travel to the game.

Leaving Portadown Train Station at 1.15pm, the service will take fans direct to Adelaide rail halt which is a short walk to the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park. Fans are encouraged to pre-book at www.translink.co.uk/events in order to secure a ticket.

Commenting on the special services, Stephen Smyth, rail events supervisor at Translink, said: “We’re pleased to confirm details of this special rail service to help facilitate safe and hassle-free travel to the cup final for local and visiting fans, making it even easier to enjoy the game and soak up the atmosphere. We expect this to be a popular service and would encourage fans to book their tickets as soon as possible.”

Mark Beattie, General Manager at Portadown FC; joins Translink’s Rail Events Team.

Welcoming the news, Mark Beattie, General Manager at Portadown FC, added: “We’re so grateful for our local fans who have supported the team over the season to help get us to the final and we’re delighted that attending this milestone game has been made even easier thanks to additional Translink rail services. We would encourage fans to make the most of this service, book early and plan their travel in advance enabling them to fully enjoy match day without the stress of driving or trying to find parking.”

A return train will depart Adelaide Train Halt at 17:15 (18:15 if match goes into extra time). Passengers should retain their printed ticket for the return journey. NI Railways operate strict no smoking and no alcohol policies on services.

Tickets are available to buy online only and sales close at 12:45 on the day of travel.