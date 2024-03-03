David Healy’s ‘treble’ seeking side defeated Institute 3-1 to make it through to the semi-finals where they’ll meet Big Two rivals Glentoran.
Our photographer George Sweeney was at Brandywell to capture some excellent shots of both sets of fans on a historic day for Institute who played their first ever Sunday fixture. Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.
1. Linfield give Institute the Blues at Brandywell
Fans in the Brandywell for the Institute v Linfield game on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Linfield give Institute the Blues at Brandywell
Fan at the Brandywell for Institute’s game against Linfield. George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Linfield give Institute the Blues at Brandywell
Mascots at the Brandywell for Institute’s game against Linfield. George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Linfield give Institute the Blues at Brandywell
Institute fans at the Brandywell for Institute’s game against Linfield. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.