Linfield fans at the Brandywell for their game against Institute. Photo: George Sweeney
Linfield fans at the Brandywell for their game against Institute. Photo: George Sweeney

31 fabulous fans photos as Linfield turn out in force at Brandywell for Institute Irish Cup tie

Linfield’s two match stadium ban for its supporters has hit the headlines this week but hundreds of the Belfast club’s fanbase turned out in force to watch the Blues return to Brandywell Stadium.
By Simon Collins
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 19:41 GMT

David Healy’s ‘treble’ seeking side defeated Institute 3-1 to make it through to the semi-finals where they’ll meet Big Two rivals Glentoran.

Our photographer George Sweeney was at Brandywell to capture some excellent shots of both sets of fans on a historic day for Institute who played their first ever Sunday fixture. Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.

Fans in the Brandywell for the Institute v Linfield game on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Linfield give Institute the Blues at Brandywell

Fans in the Brandywell for the Institute v Linfield game on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Fan at the Brandywell for Institute's game against Linfield. George Sweeney

2. Linfield give Institute the Blues at Brandywell

Fan at the Brandywell for Institute’s game against Linfield. George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Mascots at the Brandywell for Institute's game against Linfield. George Sweeney

3. Linfield give Institute the Blues at Brandywell

Mascots at the Brandywell for Institute’s game against Linfield. George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Institute fans at the Brandywell for Institute's game against Linfield. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Linfield give Institute the Blues at Brandywell

Institute fans at the Brandywell for Institute’s game against Linfield. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

