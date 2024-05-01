Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 'Gers are two games away from competing in Europe for the first time since 1977, where they faced Aris and Southampton in the old European Cup Winners' Cup.

After qualifying for the end-of-season European play-offs for the first time, Carrick travel to Crusaders in tonight's semi-final at Seaview and King remarked how a 9-0 defeat at the venue in August is still firmly in the memory.

"It is a massive game and Carrick have never been in this position before, so we are looking forward to it," he said.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King says his side will embrace being underdogs against Crusaders this evening

"We know how tough it's going to be but we got 50 points on the table this season and we have been able to mix it with the big-boys.

"We know we are going to be the underdogs but we will give it a rattle.

"The 9-0 defeat does give us motivation as we were embarrassed and poor that night but it galvanised us. It showed us who was ready to stand up and be counted and our away form this season is up there with the very best.

"You’re never judged on one game a season...it’s over the course of 38 and we were delighted to secure seventh.”

The fixture could mark the last time Stephen Baxter manages Crusaders as he is set to depart after 19 years at the helm.

Whilst King is focused on his side’s performance, he still had plaudits for Baxter’s longevity in the game.

He added: “Respectfully, I am only worried about my own guys. If we can achieve European football it will be a big achievement for everyone concerned as when you’re at Carrick, you have to make the most of opportunities like these.

"Stephen is a class act and is the longest serving manager in world football.

"He has worked wonders at Crusaders; going from the Championship to making the club one of the biggest in the country by winning trophies and regularly playing in Europe.