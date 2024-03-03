Newington’s Eamonn Hughes celebrates scoring a penalty in the Irish Cup tie against Larne at Inver Park

The Championship side frustrated the reigning Gibson Cup holders for the first-half, but ultimately, two early goals after the break from Levi Ives and Lee Bonis broke that resistance from the visitors.

Bonis would net again for 3-0 but Newington would bag a goal themselves as Eamonn Hughes rifled home from the spot after Bonis was adjudged to have handled a shot inside the box.

In a cruel late twist at the end, Larne would score a fourth on 90 minutes as Aodhfionn Casey scored an unfortunate own goal.

"I thought a lot of our players stood up to the task today against full-time footballers," said Hamilton.

"That was a big thing for us to see and watch.

"Our boys will learn from that in terms of how Premiership teams operate.

"It's a learning curve for our lads for the future.

"I thought our shape was brilliant in the first-half and I thought our organisation was good.

"At half-time, our game plan was to stay nice and solid for the first 15 minutes of the second-half to see if we could push on and create something ourselves.

"However, we got hit with two quickfire goals and it gave us a bit of a kick.

"Credit to Larne, that's them into the semi-final and we wanted to get there.

"Unfortunately, we've met a good team there and good luck to them."

Hamilton reflected on his side’s run which saw them beat Dundela and Newry City en route to the quarter-final and how it was nice to sign off with a goal in front of their travelling supporters.

He added: "It was nice to get a goal where our fans were located as there's not that many teams who score against Larne.

"All credit to our fans because they came out in their numbers and to score the goal was nice to give them something to cheer about.

"We had a bit of a fairytale in the Irish Cup.

"Unfortunately, that's us out but we are back to our bread and butter next weekend.