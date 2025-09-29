Portadown manager Niall Currie has welcomed Ben Quinn (right) to the club. (Photo: Portadown FC)

Portadown have bolstered their options in the wide positions after securing the services of former Mansfield Town ace Ben Quinn.

The 21-year-old has agreed terms at Shamrock Park after starting his senior career at Celtic before moving to Mansfield Town at the start of last season.

Quinn regularly featured for Celtic ‘B’ and scored 22 goals for the Hoops during his time in Scotland.

However, he was lured south of the border to sign for Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town side in August 2024.

The Dubliner made six appearances in all competitions for the Stags, scoring goals in the FA Cup and EFL trophy.

After being capped from U15 to U18 level by the Republic of Ireland, Quinn was was called-up to the U21 squad for two friendlies against Sweden in November – featuring in the second.

Speaking to Portadown’s official website, boss Niall Currie believes the move is a switch that suits all parties.

He said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ben to our club. A huge thank you again to Shane (Dolan) as we have really struggled in the wide areas with the loss of Josh (Ukek) and Rayhann (Tulloch) from the start of the season, thankfully however Rayhann looks good to go now so that’s a huge plus.

"Ben plays right across the front three so will be a huge asset. He’s had a serious shoulder operation but has been training fully with Bohemians since his decision to come home and is now ready to go.

"He’s a Republic of Ireland U21 international and has ambitions of full time football across the water again so he’s knows he’ll get a great platform to shine at our club, a no lose situation for all parties and we’re delighted to have him.”

Portadown face derby rivals Glenavon this weekend and Quinn had this to say about sealing the move.

"I’m delighted to have joined Portadown and can’t wait to get started,” he added.

"It’s a club with a proud history and a strong following, and I’m pleased to be part of it.