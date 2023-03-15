The squad is set to be announced tomorrow as the Green and White Army face France, Romania and Norway in the Elite round of qualification.

If he is selected by Gerard Lyttle, the Cliftonville winger will have a big decision to make after he was named in the Republic of Ireland U19 panel for games against Slovakia, Estonia and Greece.

An Irish FA spokesperson refused to confirm or deny that Moore will be called-up by Northern Ireland ahead of tomorrow's announcement after his inclusion with the Republic of Ireland set-up.

However, speaking at last week's squad unveiling, Northern Ireland senior men's manager Michael O'Neill said that Moore had been called-up by the U19's and that he hopes the speedster "takes up the invitation".

O'Neill added: "I think people would possibly question my motives for doing so, which I don't think would be the right thing for the player," O'Neill said when asked if he considered fast-tracking the Belfast native to the senior NI squad.

"I watched Sean last week in the game against Glentoran and I was very impressed with how he played.

"But you're looking at a young player who has got a handful of games - not even a full season in the Irish League - behind him, so I think it would be asking a lot to put him into that scenario.

"He's a young player, he's doing extremely well. I'm fortunate that I have relatives who are season ticket holders at Cliftonville so they're telling me regularly how well he's doing. On the occasion that I watched him, he scored two great goals. I thought he was a threat throughout the game."

If Moore plays for the Republic of Ireland's U19 squad in European qualifying, then he will be ineligible to play for Northern Ireland in the same competition.

However, Moore will be able to represent Northern Ireland at a later date in the future if he chooses.