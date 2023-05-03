"I will go home now and play some video games, eat something and then sleep."

News you can trust since 1737
A 'special night' – Erling Haaland proud after setting Premier League goals record

​Manchester City forward Erling Haaland reflected on a "special night" after his strike against West Ham earned him the record of scoring the most goals in a single Premier League season.

By PA Sport Staff
Published 3rd May 2023, 23:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 23:19 BST

Haaland claimed the achievement in the 70th minute when he raced through on goal from Jack Grealish's pass and chipped Lukasz Fabianski to reach 35 league goals this term.

It moved the Norwegian beyond Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who had previously held the record for their efforts in the 1993-94 and 1994-1995 seasons respectively.

"A special night and special moment. Yeah I'm really happy and proud," Haaland told Sky Sports. "Of course I knew about it. Of course but we try to create the chances to score goals. It was not easy.

"They came here to try to defend for 90 minutes and we struggle a bit in the first half but second half, Nath (Ake) scored, I scored and the last one Phil (Foden) of course scored so it was an important win."

An early penalty at Fulham on Sunday saw Haaland equal the 34-goal tally achieved by Cole and Shearer.

His City team-mates gave the summer arrival a guard of honour at full-time following his achievement in a 3-0 win that moved Pep Guardiola's side back to the Premier League summit.

The next individual target in Haaland's sights is Dixie Dean's feat of 63 goals for Everton in the 1927-28 campaign.

But Haaland, on 51 goals for the campaign, insisted: "No, I don't think of this now. I will sleep on this game and wake up tomorrow and I think of trying to get three points here against Leeds.

"It will not be easy with a new manager and everything, but we cannot keep thinking about these records.

"My head would become crazy, I would become crazy in my head so I don't think of this.

"I will go home now and play some video games, eat something and then sleep."

The breakthrough came five minutes after the restart as Riyad Mahrez clipped a free-kick to the back post and Nathan Ake stole in to head past Lukasz Fabianski.

With the job done off Haaland’s finish, City eased towards the final whistle and Phil Foden had the final word with a well-struck volley from distance that flew in off Emerson Palmieri.

