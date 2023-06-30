Crowe put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at the Loughview Leisure Arena after leaving Glentoran at the end of last season, where he won the Irish Cup in 2020.

The 25-year-old had suitors from top six clubs in the Irish Premiership but opted to sign for the Amber Army, who finished eighth in the standings last season.

Speaking to Carrick's official media channel, Crowe outlined that whilst he 'loved' his time at Glentoran, he felt it was the right time to move on.

"I moved away to Norwich when I was 16, maybe there was a wee bit of luck in that and I was away for three-and-a-half years," he said.

"I ended up down at Limerick for a few months and that didn't work out how I wanted it to.

"I had to make the decision to come home, I signed for Linfield who were the champions at the time and then I went to the Glens, which is obviously a big move in Belfast.

"I loved my time at Glens, I'm grateful for what they've done for me but now I'm at Carrick I want to get the ball rolling.

"I'm delighted, I'm just looking forward to getting down and playing football to be honest.

"I want to try and get as many games under my belt as possible and just get going with the team."

When asked why he joined the club despite having offers from top six sides, Crowe remarked that negotiations with Carrick chairman Peter Clarke and boss Stuart King made the decisive difference for the next chapter of his career.

The 'Gers have also added experienced defender Albert Watson and goalkeeper Ben McCauley in the summer transfer window as they aim to bridge the gap on the teams above them in the Sports Direct Premiership.

In an added boost, Mark Surgenor, Emmett McGuckin and David Cushley have all agreed contract extensions to remain at the club, who start the new season with an away clash at Irish Cup holders Crusaders.

"I spoke to Peter and the manager and it was clear from them what they wanted from me," he added.

"They wanted me to come in, put the work in over the summer and get myself in the team and make sure I'm ready to go every week.

"Peter and the manager were massive in negotiations, I'm just delighted to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"The team finished with around 40 points last season, so with the signings that are in and the players who are extending their contracts, we would hope we would be pushing up a little bit more and getting more points on the board.