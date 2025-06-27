Glentoran Women and Cliftonville Ladies will contest this year's VBET Women's League Cup final on Sunday

Mutual respect has been shown between both teams as Glentoran Women and Cliftonville Ladies contest this year’s VBET Women's League Cup final at Seaview.

The two heavyweights of the local game lock horns for the first piece of silverware this season at the north Belfast venue on Sunday (KO 3pm).

The Glens are currently top of the Women's Premiership, having secured a maximum return of 15 points from their five games to date, whilst the Reds are just one place behind them with ten points from their four games.

With a close game expected between the city rivals which could set the tone for the rest of the campaign, Glentoran star Aimee Kerr is embracing a tough encounter against the Reds.

She told the Northern Ireland Football League’s social media platforms: "I think we've done really well throughout the season so far.

"We're unbeaten to date and we want that to continue.

"I think all the hard work during pre-season has really helped us on our way and I think we have been putting in the performances.

"The principles of play have been coming out, so I think it's been really great so far.

"I think you will see a great game of football.

"We are both two talented sides and we both know we have quality players.

"I think you'll see a great final, a great match and we want to see everyone come in their numbers, whether you're a neutral or not, to come out and watch."

But who can help be the difference-maker for the Glens if they are to go home with the trophy?

Kerr stated: "I think there are plenty of players on form but for us personally, Demi (Vance) and Emily (Wilson) are certainly on form.

"They are goalscorers and we are definitely looking out for them in the final.

"A trophy is always a trophy and you always want to win it.

"It gives you a reward for your hard work, you always want to win it and it will be amazing for us to win it if we can.

Cliftonville are going for a record-breaking third successive League Cup triumph but Glentoran will be equally as hungry to get their hands on the trophy to add to their sole victory six years ago.

Orleigha McGuinness, who is expected to deputise at the back for the Reds, says the squad at Solitude are determined to retain their crown once again.

"I think this season has gone really well,” she added.

"Everyone is really close and trying their best.

"We did lose a couple of players at the start of the season, so everyone has had to step up their game so that no matter who we lose, we're still going to be a force to be reckoned with.

"I think the final is going to be a tough battle.

"The Glens are going to come out wanting to win and we are going to come out wanting to win.

"Both teams are going to be trying their best and it's just going to come down to who comes out on top.

"It's always good to win a final and a match regardless.

"But we won it last year and we want to come back and show that we can win it again and defend our title.”