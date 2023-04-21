The Inver Reds sealed their first ever League title seven days ago as they recorded a 2-0 victory against Crusaders at Seaview.

It marked a quick turnaround in fortunes for the east Antrim side as investment given by Bruce - believed to be £5 million since he took ownership in September 2017 - has seen the club move from the bottom of the Championship to Premiership champions in six years.

Watson remarked that things haven't always been plain sailing in those six years and that's why Bruce deserves credit for sticking by manager Tiernan Lynch as they lift the trophy after tonight's game against Linfield.

Albert Watson celebrates the Inver Reds being confirmed as champions during last week's 2-0 win against Crusaders.

"People asked questions of us after the Irish Cup semi-final defeat, and rightly so because we were flat and we weren't good enough," he said.

"But we came back and answered them with the last three performances.

"We've managed to seal the league which was our main objective at the start of the season.

"The boys have been magnificent all year, not even 1 to 11, there are so many who you could mention from the whole squad.

"I'm pleased for everyone at the club - from the top to the bottom, they have put so much work in.

"The fact that Kenny Bruce said a few years ago that we would hear the Champions League music at Inver Park, and he's been proven right.

"Anything he's said to me he's always kept to his word, and he has kept to his word with that too.

"There was investment, not only in the squad but in the infrastructure as well, which was massive for us going forward.

"We then qualified for Europe, and Kenny was patient, he knew that this just wasn't going to happen overnight.

"He stuck with it and kept going and going, everyone was brilliant to drive us on and keep us focused on what would lie ahead and what we were capable of.

"We went out this year and showed that we could not only win the league but win it convincingly."

Watson also paid tribute Lynch's leadership at the helm as he helped bring the historic success to Inver Park.

"Tiernan talked recently about being low at certain times in the last few years and questioning if he was the right man after the defeat to St Joseph's, but Rome wasn't built in a day," he continued.

"He knew if he brought the right boys in to go along with the other boys already in the squad it would get us the title, and that's what he has done.

"So many boys have been magnificent this year, the recruitment has been brilliant, even the boys who haven't been playing as regularly as they would like have been there together, it has been a whole team effort.

"It's been an amazing journey here for Tiernan when he came in and hadn't 2d, to winning the Championship and now winning the Premiership, which over a six or seven year period is unbelievable.

"That's credit to him and the work he puts in everyday, it's unreal.