Talks had been ongoing between the two leagues for quite some time and confirmation was agreed for a new competition that will see SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division clubs lock horns with their NIFL Premiership counterparts.

In order to aid the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team's preparations for the World Cup, the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division season was structured to allow for a period where no League games would take place. This new competition will now be played during that scheduled break to ensure that women's domestic football continues to be played as excitement for the World Cup builds.

The competition will see four groups of four teams – 11 from the Republic of Ireland and 5 from Northern Ireland – compete in group games on June 18, June 25 and July 2.

Glentoran Women will be taking part in the 16 team tournament, which gets underway in June this year.

The top two teams will then move into the semi-finals which will be played on July 9, with the final scheduled to take place on July 16.

The teams confirmed to be taking part are: Cliftonville, Crusaders, Derry City, Glentoran, Athlone Town, Bohemians, Cork City, DLR Waves, Galway United, Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, Treaty United and Wexford Youths.

Northern Ireland Football League Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said: “We’re delighted to accept the invitation from the FAI and the League of Ireland for our clubs to participate in this exciting new competition.

“This is a ground-breaking season for Women’s football for us with the introduction of professionalism, therefore the challenge of competing against new opposition is hugely positive and exciting for the growth of our game.”

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon believes this competition is a welcome addition to the domestic calendar: “We are looking forward to working with the Northern Ireland Football League to create what should be an exciting new competition that will act as an additional test for our SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division clubs.

“Finding the right time to host these games was always going to be the main obstacle to overcome but we have identified a block in June, when preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be ongoing and thankfully our colleagues in the NIFL have been able to work the dates into their schedule also. We believe this competition will be a brilliant start to what promises to be a historic summer for Women’s football in Ireland.

“Along with introducing the President’s Cup this year, this all-island competition is ensuring that our clubs are competing in more top quality games and that will help to strengthen our league as a whole.”

NIFL confirmed that all games will be available to watch live on LOITV, while further details of the draw and venues will be announced in due course.