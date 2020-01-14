All-Island League Advocacy Group to hold Belfast meeting

Players, coaches and fans are being invited to a stakeholder meeting by the All-Island League Advocacy Group in Belfast later this month.

The Waterfront Hall will host the seminar on Tuesday, January 28.

Events will also be held at the Aviva Sradium, Dublin on Wednesday 29th and the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk on Thursday 30th, with the plan to hold four similar stakeholder summits between January and late March.

The All-Island League group and facilitators Hypercube will also be seeking meetings with the Irish FA, FAI and two Governments to discuss the project.

"The purpose is to research the appetite for and viability of cross-border competition as a means of improving the welfare of domestic football," organisers said.

"We encourage all of those with an interest in the project to join us at the relevant meeting to make your voice heard, and to ask questions of the group & Hypercube."

Event dates

Tuesday 28th - Waterfront Hall, Belfast - Studio

6pm - Players & Coaches

7:30pm - Fans

Wednesday 29th - Aviva Stadium, Dublin - Vavasour Suite

1pm – Broadcasters and Sponsors

6pm - Players & Coaches

7:30pm - Fans

Thursday 30th - Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk - Hamilton Suite

11am - Academia & Icons of the Sport

12:30pm - Clubs

2:30pm - Journalists / Media