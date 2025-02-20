Takeover talks between Rangers and possible investors in the United States are at an advanced stage, according to reports.

A consortium backed by San Francisco 49ers president and Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe is said to be looking to take a controlling stake in the Scottish Premiership club.

The consortium, which is backed by other wealthy investors in the US, has reportedly been in talks since last year to become the Ibrox club’s single biggest shareholder.

Francisco 49ers Enterprises first invested in Leeds in 2018 and increased its stake from 15 per cent to 44 per cent in 2021 before completing a £170m deal to buy the club outright in 2023.

Marathe is listed by Forbes as having a personal worth of around £4.7billion.