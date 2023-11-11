All Sections
Dundela midfielder Andy Hall is the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for October.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
The former Glenavon man was a creative force for Dundela as they completed the month with a 100% record in the Playr-Fit Championship.

The Duns defeated Portadown, local rivals Harland & Wolff Welders plus Knockbreda in the month, with Hall scoring in all three games.

Hall said: "I'm delighted to win this individual award, but with three big wins in the month, any of my teammates could have won this prize.

Championship Player of the Month for October, Andy HallChampionship Player of the Month for October, Andy Hall
"As a team, we've just gone about our business quietly and won as many matches as possible. It's a very competitive league were anything can happen - we will just try and win as many matches as possible and see where it takes us."

