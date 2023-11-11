Andy Hall named NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for October but believes any of his Dundela team-mates could have won the prize
The former Glenavon man was a creative force for Dundela as they completed the month with a 100% record in the Playr-Fit Championship.
The Duns defeated Portadown, local rivals Harland & Wolff Welders plus Knockbreda in the month, with Hall scoring in all three games.
Hall said: "I'm delighted to win this individual award, but with three big wins in the month, any of my teammates could have won this prize.
"As a team, we've just gone about our business quietly and won as many matches as possible. It's a very competitive league were anything can happen - we will just try and win as many matches as possible and see where it takes us."