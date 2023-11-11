Dundela midfielder Andy Hall is the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for October.

The former Glenavon man was a creative force for Dundela as they completed the month with a 100% record in the Playr-Fit Championship.

The Duns defeated Portadown, local rivals Harland & Wolff Welders plus Knockbreda in the month, with Hall scoring in all three games.

Hall said: "I'm delighted to win this individual award, but with three big wins in the month, any of my teammates could have won this prize.

Championship Player of the Month for October, Andy Hall