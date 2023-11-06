Andy Kirk joins Craig Levein's backroom staff at St Johnstone as former Northern Ireland international is fondly remembered for his time as Brechin City manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
The update comes after the Saints appointed former Scotland, Hearts and Dundee United manager Craig Levein as first-team manager to succeed Steven MacLean, who left the Perth club last week.
Kirk, who won eleven caps for Northern Ireland after making the breakthrough at Glentoran, had been managing Highland side Brechin City since 2021, where Levein worked as a club adviser.
In a statement on Brechin City’s website, they thanked Kirk for “helping us contend for promotion back into the SPFL” and thanked their former manager for “achieving remarkable success in his second season when we secured the league title.”
Chairman Kevin Mackie added: “Whilst we always anticipated Andy Kirk's success would lead to his eventual departure, we had hoped he would be the manager that would lead us back into the SPFL.
“However, Andy's opportunity to join Craig at a Premiership Club necessitated our respect for his decision, and we wish him the success he truly deserves.”
Kirk has previously coached at Rangers Academy and Hearts Academy, but started his managerial reign at Hearts Women.
His time at Brechin saw the Hedgemen win the Highland League Championship last season but they lost on penalties in the promotion play-offs to The Spartans.
As well as playing for Glentoran, where he won the Irish League under Roy Coyle’s management, the striker also featured for the likes of Hearts, Boston United, Northampton Town, Yeovil Town, Dunfermline Athletic and Alloa Athletic.
Kirk – who is the son of former Lisburn Distillery manager Paul – won the first of his Northern Ireland caps against Hungary in 2000.
St Johnstone interim boss Alex Cleland oversaw a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday but Saints remain three points behind second-bottom Livingston as Levein takes charge.
His first game will be the visit of Motherwell on Tuesday.
Levein told SaintsTV: “I am delighted to be sitting here as the new St Johnstone manager.
“I believe we have a great squad here that can kick on and start to climb up the league.
“Andy is a great coach and will take on most of the training.
“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to the future here at McDiarmid Park."