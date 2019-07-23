Andy Waterworth feels 'privileged' as he becomes Linfield's all-time record scorer in Europe

Andy Waterworth says he feels 'privileged' after he became Linield's all-time leading goal scorer in Europe following his brace against HB Tórshavn.

Waterworth struck after only two minutes in the Faroe Islands before adding a second with two minutes to go before the Blues were pegged back for a 2-2 draw in the 89th minute.

The front man was disappointed that they could not hold on for the win, but was thrilled with his personal accolade after his European double.

"I'm delighted, once I hit the penalty and it went in I remembered that if I scored two I would become the clear leader," he told the Linfield website.

"I'm privileged, I feel a big attachment with the club, and to put myself up there with with the Linfield greats, who are much more prestigious than I am, it's a nice feeling.

"I was probably a bit lucky with the penalty, but as they say fortune favours the brave.

"I'm delighted and I wanted to celebrate with my team-mates and the coaching staff as we are such a tight-knit team, it was such a nice moment for me.

"It was a tough game, they are probably the toughest Faroese team I have played against.

"They are full time and are in the middle of their season so you can tell they are that bit sharper.

"I think that underpins just how much the Irish League needs to go full time and to summer football.

"For me that was the difference tonight.

"But we had great team spirit, we stuck in there and worked our socks off.

"We look forward to the game at Windsor Park next week with the fans behind us."

