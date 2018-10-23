Andy Waterworth the hero for Linfield as they edge out Glentoran

Andy Waterworth made amends for a penalty miss by firing Linfield into the semi finals of the Toals Bookmakers Co Antrim Shield at the expense of rivals Glentoran.

Waterworth struck seven minutes in to extra time to seal the Blues place in the last four.

The hosts scored inside three minutes as Andrew Mitchell slotted home from the spot after Joel Cooper had been brought down.

There was a further set back for the Glens as keeper Elliott Morris was forced off due to injury on 18 minutes.

Ronnie McFall’s men pulled themselves level eight minutes after the break as John Herron volleyed past Roy Carroll.

The Blues had the chance to go back in front again on 66 minutes when they were awarded another penalty, but Waterworth missed from the spot.

Waterworth and Michael O’Connor both had chances to fire the home side in front again in the latter stages of the game but they failed to take them.

Deep into injury time O’Neill wasted a great chance to win it for the Glens as he headed Kerr’s cross past the post.

Into extra time and Waterworth put a header wide before he fired in what turned out to be the winner on 97 minutes.

His initial header from Millar’s cross hit the bar, but he reacted the quickest to fire in the rebound.

Waterworth and O’Connor both tried their luck from distance in the second period of extra time, before Ross Redman fizzed a shot over for Glentoran as the blues held on to progress into the last four.