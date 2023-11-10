Annagh United have confirmed a short-term fix has been found in order to "survive" as a football club but pleaded for help to restore their home after it was caught up in the recent flooding.

A wet October resulted in Annagh’s pitch being submerged whilst their youth clubhouse was also destroyed after the nearby River Bann burst its banks.

Thankfully, it appears that the clubhouse and changing rooms have avoided any significant damage.

However, with the club competing in the second tier of Northern Irish football and many children using the facilities, Annagh have called on stakeholders to help replace the damaged 3G surface as soon as possible.

Flooding at the BMG Arena, home of Annagh United

"We now have a plan in place to return to the BMG Arena, following numerous meetings with insurers, specialist sub-contractors Haffey Sports Grounds and club members we have agreed the priority is to return to using the pitch as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

"Unfortunately, our insurance cover will not replace the 3G surface, leaving us to progress for now with a temporary fix. Thanks to the prompt response from Jack and the team at Haffey Sports Grounds, this work will start immediately and we hope to re-open the pitch next week pending approval from the relevant parties.

"This is a short-term solution to allow Annagh United Football Club and all reliant user groups to continue playing sport and importantly enables the club to survive financially.

“Once the facilities are reopened our priority again will switch to replacing the 3G surface as quickly as possible. This will need a considerable amount of work and support from all stakeholders – IFA, UEFA, NIFLM, DfI, NI Water, ABC Council, NI Assembly, funders and our club members.

“It is important to emphasise that it is simply unsustainable for Annagh United Football Club not to use the BMG Arena either in the short or long term. We have progressed this temporary measure to ensure that Annagh United Football Club survive.

"We implore ALL of the above individuals and organisations to work with us and the affected community, using their experience and influence to help achieve our aim of reinstating an up to date and modern pitch facility which is used and enjoyed by our club and wider community.”

After the news of Annagh's misfortune was publicised, many businesses and other individuals offered their assistance - much to the club's appreciation.

"Our priority has been to ensure that ALL our teams continue to train and play football and return to the BMG Arena as quickly as possible. This has been a huge challenge and we would like to thank the numerous organisations and clubs who offered their facilities to ensure our members have continued to play since the closure,” the statement added.

"We have also been contacted by various sports clubs and individuals across the country offering their support, for which we are very grateful. We very much appreciate the support and help received on the day as we worked with the community to help protect our Club and surrounding area.

"Particular thanks goes to local businesses Ty-Rock and Thompson Fuels who ensured we got sandbags filled and distributed as quickly as possible. We also extend thanks to Portadown Rugby Club for emergency use of their Clubhouse facilities, to Armagh City for the offer of their pitch and the Irish League family in general who came as one.