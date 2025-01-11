Annagh United's goal-getter Ryan Swan named Championship Player of the Month for December
Swan scored six goals in the festive month, hitting a brace against league leaders Bangor and scoring a hat-trick against Ballinanamallard United.
Swan said: "I'm just delighted to be playing and scoring regularly once again, as I've had a tough time with injuries. Hopefully, it continues into the new year.
"We've moved up the table in December, now our aim is build on that and hopefully end up in the promotion mix come the end of the season."
Annagh continue their Championship campaign away at Dundela this afternoon.
