The Brazil international was withdrawn in the 74th minute of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton and was conspicuous by his absence at Carrington on Wednesday morning.

United lead 4-1 from the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash and Erik ten Hag will also be without Alejandro Garnacho, who sustained ankle ligament damage against Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casemiro was sent off in that draw but his four-match ban only impacts domestic games so he could feature in Seville.

Antony hasn't trained with his Manchester United team-mates ahead of their second leg clash against Real Betis in the Europa League.

Marcel Sabitzer and Victor Lindelof were in training after missing Sunday’s match, while Anthony Martial again worked with the group as he steps up his recovery from a hip complaint.

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain long-term absentees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad