Crusaders manager Declan Caddell believes his team have emerged as the ‘dark horses’ to finish runners-up to newly-crowned champions Linfield, which would guarantee them automatic European qualification.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The north Belfast boys hardened their challenge on Saturday when they travelled across town to inflict yet another defeat on ailing Glentoran – a 12th of the league campaign.

It was Philip Lowry who grabbed the crucial winner 15 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Stewart Nixon took advantage of a lapse by Frankie Hvid and, after skipping past Shane McEleney, he lofted a cross to the back post where the reliable midfielder headed home.

Philip Lowry celebrates with his Crusaders team-mates after netting the winner against Glentoran at The Oval

The result not only cemented Crusaders’ place in the top six, but it meant that Larne replaced Declan Devine’s Glentoran in second place, putting them in pole position going into the final five games of the Sports Direct Premiership campaign.

Although they will reflect on a couple of madcap goalmouth scrambles, Glentoran clearly lacked a cutting edge and were duly punished by Lowry’s expertise.

“We are in the top six and only four points off second place, anything can happen from here on in,” said Caddell. “I’m really chuffed with the result and the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To secure a top-six place at a place like the Oval is pleasing because it’s never an easy venue to visit. We now have five games remaining, they are all cup finals, but it will be the same for the rest of the teams.”

Caddell hailed the contribution of Lowry, who not only hit the winner but his overall performance was top-drawer.

“I reminded him before the game he hadn’t scored for some time,” laughed Caddell. “Everyone is used to Philip Lowry bagging big goals. I told him it has been too long since his last goal.

“He led by example and, thankfully, he came up with one of his great finishes, making a late run into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stewart (Nixon) came on for the last half-hour after a lengthy lay-off. He created the goal...it was a great ball in and a great header. Glentoran had a few goalmouth scrambles, but I thought we managed the game well. They relied mostly on cross-balls, whether it be corner-kicks, free-kicks or long throw-ins.

“They put us under pressure, but my players put their bodies on the line when needed. That’s what you need in big games to help get you over the line.”

Glentoran manager Declan Devine insisted his team paid the price for their failure in front of goal.

“We had a few goalmouth scrambles, but just could get the ball over the line,” he stated. “We caused our own problems by not putting the ball in the net. Then, we concede a really scrappy, horrible goal – one that could have been prevented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is something we must take out of our psyche over the coming weeks, going into the final five games, that are now all cup finals.

"The reality is, we are now two goals off second place, it’s all very tight, with only five points separating five teams. It’s going to be a real scrap.”

Devine also pointed out that he was missing several of his key men, adding: “There were eight or nine players sitting in the stand, that probably would have started.