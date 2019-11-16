Ards confirm ‘agreement’ for Warren Feeney exit to Bulgaria

Ards have confirmed Warren Feeney’s shock departure to Bulgaria has been made “with the agreement” of the club.

Feeney will join OFC Pirin in Bulgaria’s second tier.

Ards released the following statement on the club website: “Warren Feeney has left Ards FC to take up a new challenge with OFC Pirin in Bulgaria.

“Pirin are based in Blagoevgrad and currently play in the second division following relegation last season.

“Warren leaves on good terms and with the agreement of the Ards FC Board but he feels the opportunity to return to a full-time position with full-time players was too good to miss.

“The Board wish Warren well in his new venture and wish to thank him for his efforts over the last nine months.”