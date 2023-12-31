Ards part company with manager Matthew Tipton as chairman feels it was time for 'a change in direction'
Tipton was appointed as Ards manager in February 2022 after winning the Championship title with both Portadown and Warrenpoint Town.
However, his side are currently winless from their last six matches in the Playr-Fit Championship and find themselves 10th in the league table.
A statement by chairman Warren Patton on the club’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, read: “I would like to thank Matthew for his efforts over the last two years. I have enjoyed working with him, however we felt that it was time for a change in direction."
Ards are next in action in the Irish Cup on Saturday as they face holders Crusaders at Seaview.