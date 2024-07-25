Armagh players don't need to worry about the destination but just ensure the journey is as good as it can be, says Jack Ross as county aim to win SuperCupNI for the very first time
The Orchard County sealed a final showdown in the Premier section against Brighton & Hove Albion after a 3-1 win versus County Down in Thursday night's semi-final at the Coleraine Showgrounds.
Armagh have never been victorious at Premier level in the famous tournament and Ross is hoping that they can create a historic memory when they face their English counterparts on the Ballycastle Road this evening (KO 8pm).
Brighton also reached the final for the very first time after beating Intercontinental FA on penalties after the game finished 1-1.
"We have to let the players enjoy tonight. They've reached the SuperCup final so they have to enjoy that moment and the whole night,” Ross said after the game.
"I'll certainly enjoy my evening and being able to switch off then come the morning we start getting focused back on the game against Brighton.
"We've already got some information on them already so we'll go through all that. There's just one more push now and they have to give everything as this is their only chance.
"They just have to enjoy it and enjoy the journey they've been on this week. They don't need to worry about the destination, they just need to make sure the journey is as good as can be.
"County Armagh have never been to the final of the SuperCup and they've never won their group.
"It would be fantastic to see all the fans associated with the clubs around the county - the Portadown fans, the Glenavon fans, the Loughgall fans - all of them to come out and support the boys.
"They’re not just representing their county but also Northern Ireland football as they're the last county standing.”
Meanwhile, the Minor final will take place at 11am as Crusaders and Linfield meet in an all-Irish League clash.
At 3pm on the Ballycastle Road, Co. Down will hope to lift the Junior title as they lock horns with West Ham United, who beat Co. Antrim on penalties in a pulsating semi-final.
