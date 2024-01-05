Arnold's progression since training with us has been 'phenomenal', beams Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King as Australian midfielder becomes first arrival in the January transfer window
and live on Freeview channel 276
Formerly with Central Coast Mariners at underage level, the 19-year-old from Sydney has already spent a period of time training with the ‘Gers squad ahead of his move to the Loughview Leisure Arena.
The energetic Aussie comes into contention for tomorrow’s Clearer Water Irish Cup tie at home to Portadown and will be eager to build up his match sharpness in the coming weeks.
Arnold said of the move: “All the boys have made me feel welcome.
“I am keen to get started and do what I can for the team to get more points on the board.”
Carrick boss Stuart King spoke publicly that he was on the lookout for new arrivals after injuries and suspensions have hit his side in the last few weeks.
He commented: “Will is a great addition to us. He has worked really hard in training since coming in and the progression he has already made in that time has been phenomenal.
"We look forward to welcoming him to the panel and know that, after getting a couple of games under his belt, he will be pushing hard for a starting spot every week.”