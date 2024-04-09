File photo of fans outside Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. UEFA insists this week's Champions League quarter-final ties will go ahead as scheduled amid an Islamic State terror threat

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium will host the first leg of the Gunners’ last-eight tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening, while Manchester City are also in action away to Real Madrid.

A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued a threat concerning all four of this week’s ties, and European football’s governing body UEFA has now issued a statement on the matter.

“UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” the statement said.

“All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

The Metropolitan Police and the UK Football Policing Unit have been contacted for comment.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crocus Hall concert venue outside Moscow on March 22 in which 144 people were killed.

Luis Enrique, the coach of Paris St Germain who host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, said at his team’s press conference: “I hope it can be controlled and I hope it’s just a threat and that nothing will happen.

“Of course we are concerned.”

PSG player Danilo added: “Security is always important, not just for us as the players, but for everyone, for everyone who loves sport and this game.