Award double for Coleraine winger Conor McKendry as his strike against Glenavon is voted as the October Goal of the Month winner

Conor McKendry's stunning solo strike against Glenavon has won the Sports Direct Goal of the Month competition for October.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
The Coleraine man produced a sublime solo run from near the halfway line before bursting into the Glenavon box and slotting the ball home.

It's the first time Sports Direct has sponsored the much sought-after monthly prize.

NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke said: "We're delighted to have Sports Direct on board as sponsors of our Goal of the Month award.

Conor McKendry's goal for Coleraine against Glenavon has been chosen as the Sports Direct Goal of the Month for October

"They have already made an impact on Irish League football since becoming sponsors of the Sports Direct Premiership, and we're very much looking forward to working with them."

McKendry was also named as the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for October after hitting the back of the net five times for Oran Kearney’s side.

