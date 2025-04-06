Dungannon Swifts head coach Rodney McAree pictured at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Dungannon Swifts chief Rodney McAree rued his side’s poor start as they were beaten by Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

The visitors were punished for a lacklustre opening to the game on the north coast as efforts from Jack Scott and Dean Jarvis gave the Bannsiders a two-goal cushion with barely ten minutes on the clock.

However, they quickly improved and pulled a goal in back in eye-catching circumstances when John McGovern’s strike from 25 yards out found the back of the net as Rory Brown was an interested spectator.

In truth, the Swifts then looked the more threatening thereafter and equalised just after the hour mark as Leo Alves’ cross was perfectly placed for Adam Glenny to head home from close range.

As the game entered the latter stages, it felt like McAree’s boys would land the winner but Coleraine and Jamie Glackin had different ideas as the midfielder hit a stoppage-time winner for the Bannsiders from distance.

When asked to sum-up the game, McAree stated: "We gave ourselves a mountain to climb to be honest.

"We put ourselves under pressure with the two goals we conceded early on.

"For the second one we should try to prevent the corner and then do better from the corner.

"We were 2-0 down after nine minutes, so it was a difficult start, but I thought we responded quite well.

"I thought we played some decent stuff in the first half and John McGovern hit a wonderful strike which got us back in the game.

"In the second half, I thought there was only one team who was going to win it and one team who wanted to win it.

"We pushed and pushed and we felt we needed to try and win it and we went for it.

"We very nearly got there but we were hit with a sucker-punch at the end with Jamie Glackin.”

The Swifts – who qualified for the top-six for the first time in the club’s history – quickly turn their attentions to a date away at Linfield next.

McAree said: "We want to go there and be competitive and try to win another game of football.