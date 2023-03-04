Ballyclare go into the tie in fine form after three successive wins in the Championship, a run which has moved Stephen Small's side into sixth spot in the table.

Roohi - who previously played for Lisburn Distillery, PSNI, Warrenpoint Town, Ards and Knockbreda - is hoping that the experience of competing against top-flight opposition will help raise the hosts' game.

"It is obviously a big occasion for the club and one we are all looking forward to," he said. "We are delighted to be in this position and locking horns with Ballymena United, who are a big club in the Irish League.

Darius Roohi is hoping for an Irish Cup upset as Ballyclare Comrades host Ballymena United this afternoon. PIC: Paul Harvey/Ballyclare Comrades

"The club's ambition is to play Premiership football and competing in games like this will only help in our development.

"The town is excited by the visit of Ballymena United and it's great we are at home for our supporters.

"It’s now up to us to make a game of it and see where it takes us.”

Despite the Sky Blues having an inconsistent season so far, Roohi stressed the importance of the Comrades bringing their ‘A game’ to stand any chance of reaching the final four.

"It has been an up and down campaign for them so far but we can't underestimate them either," the 24-year-old added. "They have a lot of good players with top-flight experience such as Jordan Williamson, Kym Nelson, Michael Place, Ross Redman and David McDaid.

"So we have to be wary of that.

"The Cup draw has opened up but we aren't looking too far ahead or anything like that.

"All we can do is worry about ourselves and give it our best shot, and if we do that, then we can have no regrets."

Ballyclare's rise under Small has been notable due to an influx of new players arriving at Dixon Park.

However, Roohi believes the best is yet to come from the squad who also faced top flight opposition in Larne and Newry City in other Cup competitions.

"Stevie practically brought in a new team over the summer," he confessed. "We've had good and bad results and we just want to find a bit of consistency.

"We've won our last three games which has been pleasing.

"Our Cup run so far has been good as we edged out Dollingstown with ten men in the fifth round and then had a good second-half performance to beat Institute thereafter.

"Personally, it's been a good season as I've scored 13 goals and that's the best number I've posted at this level.

"However, there are still more games to add to that tally and that's my aim.

"I'm really enjoying playing my football at Ballyclare and I feel I have a point to prove.

"I've only returned to Northern Ireland after spending a year in England, studying PE, so it's great to be back.