Ervin's troops are currently six points ahead of bottom-placed Newry - albeit having played a game more - as the two teams meet in a crunch clash at The Showgrounds.

With Premiership survival the main objective for both clubs between now and the end of the season, Ervin believes his players need to be "physically and mentally" ready for tonight's challenge.

"A win would be a help to us but we aren't getting carried away as it's only six points at this moment in time," he said.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin admits a win against Newry City this evening will certainly help his side's cause to avoid relegation

"It's important that we don't let that gap get any shorter.

"We have to be prepared mentally and physically going down there. It's going to be a difficult game, no-one ever gets it easy at Newry, you only have to look at Cliftonville a few weeks ago who scored a last minute winner from Jonny Addis to win 2-1 and they are at the other end of the table challenging.

"It's going to be a huge game and we need to be ready for a fight as they're going to fight until the end to make sure they stay in the division like us.

"It makes for a really interesting game."

Both teams were knocked out of the Irish Cup last weekend as Ballymena were beaten 2-0 by Linfield at Windsor Park, whilst City were shocked by Championship side Newington as Ruaidhri Donnelly netted a deadly brace in a 2-1 victory.

With this in mind, Ervin is expecting a response from tonight's opponents.

He added: "I'm not relieved we're out of the Irish Cup as no matter what competition you're in, you want to stay in it and go all the way.

"The Irish Cup - aside from the League - is the biggest day of the year and it's brilliant.

"I've had mixed emotions of winning and losing it but it's like anyone else, you want to play in Cup finals.

"You want to play in as many Cup finals as possible, you want to win as many Cups as possible, so I'm gutted and hurt we are out of it.

"On the back of that, we've got a massive game on Friday night and our attention turns to that straight away.

"I've said that to the players that Newry lost today and have gone out to Newington, so they'll be smarting as well.

"Friday night is a huge game for this football club and it's up to me and my staff now to get the players prepared mentally and physically to go to the Newry Showgrounds.”

And what does Ervin believe that could make the difference this evening?

"It's just that confidence as sometimes we're taking two or three touches in the opposition box when it might only need one,” he continued.

"What we've tried telling the players is that you're not going to get time in and around the box, so if you can take it first time then do it.