Ballymena United announce new signings

Ballymena United have added to their squad as manager David Jeffrey looks to bolster his side for next season.

James Knowles, Reece Glendinning, Jude Winchester and Andrew McGrory have joined Jonathan Addis and Shane McGinty at the club.

And manager David Jeffrey is glad to have them on board.

“There has been an incredible amount of work behind the scenes, not just at the end of the season but throughout it in trying to identify players who will improve the quality of our squad.

“To that end, head scout Paul McAreavey and Joe McCall, who completes reports on upcoming opposition, deserve a tremendous lot of credit.

“It is one thing identifying them, the next stage is to meet them and bring them in to the club, especially when we are competing with other clubs.

“Bryan and I are very pleased with the players who have agreed to come to Ballymena.

“We have tried to give them an insight into our vision and our goals, and there is no doubt each of these players had other options but chose to come here - we are thankful to them individually for the commitment shown so far in wanting to join Ballymena United,” he told www.ballymenaunitedfc.com

Francis McCaffrey, Conor McCloskey, Emmet Friars and Patrick Weir have all left the club, while Thomas McDermott Conor Quigley and Stephen McAlorum have extended their contracts.