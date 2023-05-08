The Sky Blues would miss out on lifting the trophy for the third time in four years as they were beaten 4-0 by a dominant Crusaders side at Windsor Park.

As well as missing out on lifting silverware, the defeat also rules out any European monies making their way to Warden Street as Ballymena aren't involved in the end-of-season European play-offs.

Speculation has mounted over the future of Josh Kelly as the United skipper is widely reported to join Glentoran, whilst Ross Redman and Dougie Wilson have both been linked with moves to Portadown.

Ballymena United captain Josh Kelly (left) has been linked with a move to Glentoran ahead of the new season

Furthermore, Jordan Williamson and Michael Place are both out of contract and have also been rumoured with exits.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we have to fight to hold on to some of these players," Jeffrey said after Sunday's Cup final defeat.

"There are people who already have an interest in some of our players.

"That's been a constant thing, but that's just football.

"Some supporters might come out and say Ballymena don't have any ambition, but it's about resources and what you can do with them."

The Sky Blues have lost the likes of Kofi Balmer, Leroy Millar, Jude Winchester, Shay McCartan and Adam Lecky in recent years and Jeffrey concedes it is becoming harder to retain the services of key personnel as other clubs come circling.

"If you make a list of players who have been with us under mine and Bryan McLoghlin's tenure but have moved on elsewhere and done fantastically well," he added.

"Kofi Balmer is one prime example who just didn't go to Larne but has gone across the water.

"Leroy Millar was Player of the Year this year for Larne...I could go on until I'm blue in the face, but no-one's moaning about it, that's where we're at.

"We continue to look and get players and develop them, unfortunately the challenge is trying to retain them.

