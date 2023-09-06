Watch more videos on Shots!

After failing to register any points from their six league games to date, the Braidmen fielded a strong team for the contest in the hope of gaining some confidence by securing a passage through to the next round.

However, it would prove to be another harrowing night for United as they were beaten 4-3 by their visitors, who netted a late winner with 10 men on the pitch.

Speaking to Ballymena United TV after the game, Ervin fumed that his side failed to show the right "attitude and application" and that he takes full "responsibility" for the loss.

Ballymena United Jim Ervin cut a dejected figure after his side was eliminated from the County Antrim Shield by Championship side Knockbreda

"It is very disappointing," he said.

"Attitude and application just wasn't there.

"We spoke to them and I warned them before the game that if your attitude isn't right against teams of lesser ability to yourself, with all due respect, then you end up with egg in your face.

"That's exactly what's happened tonight.

"I think we started the game well, conceded a goal and then our heads dropped.

"We went 2-0 down before we started to play, got it back to 2-2, stopped playing again, went 3-2 down, started to play and got it to 3-3 and then stopped playing again.

"Before the game and at half-time, we told the players not to stand off their centre forward because he's dangerous and he proved that tonight.

"I take responsibility, I pick the team and I put the team on the pitch, so that one is on me."

Ervin stated that the only positive was the goal scored by on-loan Larne striker Isaac Westendorf as he credited Knockbreda for going through to the next round.

"We don't have a point on the table and now we've been embarrassed tonight," he added.

"Fair play to Knockbreda as I don't want to take anything away from them.

"That would be disrespectful as they showed up tonight and showed who had the right attitude and application.

"They deservedly go through to the next round and I say, I'll take the responsibility.

"Isaac looked dangerous and he's obviously put his name forward for Saturday.