United were beaten by Glenavon on Monday night as a solitary effort by Matthew Fitzpatrick was enough for the Lurgan Blues to stretch their advantage over Ballymena to eight points in the battle for seventh and a last European play-off spot.

The defeat was further compounded by the dismissals of Dougie Wilson and Steven McCullough who are now suspended for one and three games respectively.

Furthermore, midfielder Jack Henderson is returning to the United States and 'keeper Jordan Williamson remains suspended.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey is hoping his side can win on the road at Portadown this evening.

"It's a results-driven game, I get that, but if the performances had been desperately poor then fine," Jeffrey said.

"But performances haven't been poor.

"No-one can say the players didn't care against Glenavon. They came out and gave their best but came up against an inspired goalkeeper.

"You can't do any more about that. I'm doing my best and the players are doing their best.

"At this stage of the season we obviously don't want people suspended as we're trying to build some momentum.

"We now have the two lads out, Jordan Williamson is still out and Jack Henderson is heading back to America to complete his studies.

"So there are spaces there at the moment for some of the younger boys to stake a claim and I'm sure they will get their opportunity."

The Irish Cup finalists travel to Portadown this evening and Jeffrey warned his troops will have to be at their best to overcome Niall Currie's relegation threatened side.

"Portadown are flying," Jeffrey stated.

"They were able to recruit very well in January.

"It will be another tough one for us, but we just have to prepare as best we can, give our best and see where it takes us.

"I thought we were the better side up until Glenavon scored.

"I can see why Gary Hamilton rates Rory Brown so highly, he made three wonder saves.

"Any other night those go into the back of the net and it's a comfortable victory.

