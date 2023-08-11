The Bannsiders chief made the comments in relation to the fact that they will be the first visitors to Lakeview Park in the top flight since 2007 and he is expecting an added touch to the contest, similar to what his side experienced in Jim Ervin's maiden game in charge of the Sky Blues last Friday.

Kearney's men had to come from a goal behind to beat their nearest rivals as Matthew Shevlin netted either side of half-time to record a 2-1 success - a result he feels allows his side to get "up and running" for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You would have taken a stinking performance on Friday night if it meant you got the three points," he said.

Coleraine will be the first visitors to Lakeview Park in the top flight since 2007

"We've said in the past that it takes you two or three games to get up and running, but it never quite feels that it's up and running until you get that first three points.

"We managed to do it last season at home to Cliftonville and we've done it again this season in what was a really tough encounter with all that was going on outside of the pitch in relation to the new manager, players and mindset.

"The first game of the season always has that cup final feeling, never mind throwing a derby and all the other ingredients into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can only commend our guys. I thought they were exceptional.

"Friday night will probably be the same as you're into that environment of Loughgall's first home match, which they will probably feel is their real start in the league.

"That brings all its own troubles as well as we have got to be as good as we were against Ballymena so we can go and manage that scenario."

Whilst acknowledging his side can be great entertainers with the likes of Conor McKendry, Jamie Glackin and several others in his squad, Kearney hopes his side can prevent leaking silly goals at the other end of the pitch.

He added: "We've a bit of everything in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's finding a happy medium in football when you look at the numbers who came out against Ballymena.

"For all those who paid in I'm so glad Conor McKendry and Glacks were on the pitch because they've got their money's worth.

"Lee Harkin will bring that to the table as well, so will Davy McDaid and Andy Scott.

"However we have to be able to defend and make sure we don't concede goals at the other end so that we get that fine line of doing both jobs well.