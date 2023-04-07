News you can trust since 1737
Bannsiders need to match high standards for post-split fixtures, says Gareth Deane

Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane is hoping that the Bannsiders can take confidence from their last outing against Larne nearly two weeks ago as they take on Cliftonville this evening.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Oran Kearney's men held the league leaders to a goalless draw at The Showgrounds, with Deane in fine form as the stopper twice denied Thomas Maguire in stoppage time to preserve a point.

However, the north coast side start their post-split schedule with an away trip against Cliftonville as they face the Reds for a fourth time at Solitude in all competitions this season.

Coleraine are currently 6th in the Danske Bank Premiership standings and will hope to climb in the table in a bid for home advantage in the end of the season European play-offs.

Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane is hoping the Bannsiders can start their post-split fixtures on a high.
Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane is hoping the Bannsiders can start their post-split fixtures on a high.
"It was a massive result for us against Larne in terms of confidence," Deane said.

"Larne are sitting top of the league for a reason.

"To get a clean sheet and a good performance gives us a big confidence boost for the next few league games.

"It's on to the split now and five remaining games, but no matter who we play we will be full of confidence.

"We will be fully focused now and raring to go for what will be a big run-in.

"It was great to get a short break but there was no time off or anything like that as Oran had us working hard."

Coleraine travel to north Belfast without the services of Aaron Jarvis who lost his appeal against a seven match ban for a headbutt in that scoreless draw against Larne.

Deane remarked that the manner of the performance against Larne was the bar he and his team-mates have to reach for the remainder of the campaign.

"We dug in after the sending off, but I think that's what we're all about," Deane recalled.

"We know the last couple of weeks haven't been good enough.

"We were really poor in the second half of the cup final, the defeat against Glenavon wasn't acceptable and the boys know that.

"We gave a good account of ourselves against Larne and hopefully that's the standard set for the rest of the season."

