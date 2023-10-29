Coleraine manager Oran Kearney remarked that he couldn't have asked for any more from his players despite losing at home to Cliftonville.

The Bannsiders had the majority of the possession and chances on the Ballycastle Road, but ultimately, a lack of conviction in front of goal would prove to be their downfall.

First-half chances through Conor McKendry and Jamie Glackin would be denied by Reds stopper David Odumosu as Cliftonville struggled to get any rhythm into their play during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, the visitors would show their ruthlessness in the box to go ahead as Ben Wilson rifled home from Shea Kearney's cross on 57 minutes.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney

The lead would only last a mere 11 minutes as Coleraine equalised when Conor McKendry smashed beyond Odumosu after being picked out by Lyndon Kane.

However, Jim Magilton's side would use their get out of jail card to snatch an unlikely three points as Stephen Mallon found Sam Ashford who couldn't miss from close range on 78 minutes.

The hosts' afternoon was summed up at the end of proceedings as Josh Carson's free-kick came back off the crossbar as Coleraine remain 6th in the Premiership standings.

"I think every week you play you want a performance and make sure that people are on the money and giving their maximum,” Kearney said.

"I can't fault the players today.

"Yes, we are disappointed with the two goals we've conceded, but they have a lot of quality in their side and they've scored freely this season.

"I just thought for huge parts of the game we dominated and didn't look like we were going to concede.

"I think the key thing in those parts is that we've got to put the ball in the back of the net.

"We know goals change games and I felt we had them in a position today where at any stage if that goal comes, it would have had a big impact on the game.

"I can't fault the attitude, endeavour and everything but I suppose that bit of calm and quality that we got for Conor's goal, we just needed it on a few extra occasions."

McKendry’s goal means the winger has now scored seven times this season but Kearney has called on other members of his squad to start finding the back of the net as star striker Matthew Shevlin must sit out the next two games through suspension.

He added: “Josh’s free-kick was agonisingly close.

"You could say on the day, a draw was probably the least we deserved.

"However, the footballing Gods weren't looking kindly on us.

"Conor’s popping up more and more with goals.

"He needs to continue that and double figures is easy within his reach but we need that throughout the pitch.

"We can't just rest it on his shoulders or Matthew Shevlin's, we have to all weigh in with goals from everywhere.

"I just think it's the end product.