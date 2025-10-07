Ruaidhri Higgins vows to field a strong Coleraine team this evening

Ruaidhri Higgins says the Bannsiders will travel to Dollingstown this evening with “a very strong squad” at his disposal.

Coleraine make the lengthy trip to Dollingstown tonight as both teams lock horns in the first round of the BetMcLean Cup.

The competition has been kind to the Bannsiders in recent years as they lifted the trophy in 2020, before reaching successive finals in 2022 and 2023.

Despite going into tonight’s game as strong favourites, Higgins says he will field a team that will give full respect to their Premier Intermediate opponents ahead of Saturday’s derby away at Ballymena United.

"We will be going there with a very strong squad,” he added.

"We will be going there to win the game and show a really, really good attitude, which is what I expect.

"We will then turn our focus to Ballymena once we get Tuesday out of the way.

"But now our sole focus has to be on Tuesday."

Dollingstown have made a steady start to their Intermediate campaign by winning two and losing one of their first three games.

However, their cup pedigree has been impressive after wins in the Irish Cup and Bob Radcliffe Cup so far this campaign.

"We know a lot about them,” Higgins stressed.

"Luckily our staff know a lot of their players and stuff like that.

"We will come in on Monday and get prepared for it.

"We will give the players all the information they need to go to Dollingstown to try and win the game.”

Coleraine will come into the contest hurting after suffering their second defeat in three games away at Bangor on Saturday.

Higgins has already pin-pointed where his side needs to improve in the coming weeks and months.

He explained: “The goals in recent weeks that we’ve conceded have been poor, really, really poor.

"They have been preventable and we have to accept responsibility for that because we are creating plenty of opportunities to score goals.

"We really need to clean up in relation to the goals we are conceding.