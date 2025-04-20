Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dean Shiels’ worst fears have been confirmed as Coleraine captain Lyndon Kane has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after breaking his collarbone in three places.

The collision happened after the full-back was tackled by Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry as the Bannsiders were beaten 3-0 at Seaview.

Understandably, the 28-year-old was in discomfort coming off the pitch and he confirmed on his own social media accounts that he has broken his collarbone in three places.

It now means Coleraine will have to do without their skipper for the final game of the season against Linfield, as well as the European play-off games.

Speaking not long after the full-time whistle in north Belfast, Shiels was asked about Kane’s injury: "I think it's dislocated and I don't see him being back before the end of the season.

"We've been so good in the last three or four months in terms of keeping a settled team but that's completely changed now due to injuries and different reasons.

"We will miss Lyndon but it's the next man up and that's what a squad is for.

"We are planning for the play-offs, there's no denying that as it's our only route into Europe.

"That's the priority and we're trying to manage players.

"The two 'keepers didn't train this week as they've had issues and Kyle McClelland has had an issue.

"I think we've been affected a little bit by the injuries to Levi Ives and Connor Murray down that left-hand side.

"We put a lot of effort into getting into the top-six and it looks as if these wee issues are catching up with us a little bit."

Jay Boyd produced the goods for Crusaders at Seaview by netting a hat-trick as Coleraine dropped down to 6th in the table.

Shiels believes his side were punished for a slow start, poor finishing in the first-half and a sub-standard performance after the interval.

"The preparation we put in all week went out the window within the first 30 seconds,” he explained.

"They didn't cut us open, it was a long ball, but we didn't deal with it and then we were chasing.

"Last week we didn't start overly great against Larne but our response to that was brilliant.

"Our performance today in the first-half was as good as we have played going forward and chances created but we weren't ruthless enough.