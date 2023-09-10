Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bannsiders had levelled matters at the break as Lee Lynch cancelled out Liam Smith's opener, however, their defensive frailties of late would be exposed yet again as Dario Zanatta gave Hamilton the lead on 48 minutes.

However, from there on, Kearney will be left wondering how his side never equalised as Jamie Glackin, Conor McKendry, Matthew Shevlin and Lyndon Kane all had chances to make it 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That lack of ruthlessness would be punished at the other end as Jamie Barjonas came off the bench to hit a decisive third for the holders who came out on top in the first ever competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney was left frustrated as his side failed to convert several chances at The Showgrounds

Kearney said: “It was enjoyable in terms of experience for our lads in a different competition and against different opposition.

“For big parts of it, I thought it was a really good game and I think both teams had plenty of opportunities.

“We can’t argue with that side of it and probably the difference between the two teams was when they got into those areas, they were very clinical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something we talk about and feels like something we spend a lot of time working on in training but on a matchday it’s those final decisions and choices that have a big impact on that.

“It’s frustrating because you felt we had more than enough in us to get something from the game but you’ve got to put the ball into the back of the net.”

As well as a lack of composure in front of goal, Kearney also bemoaned the three goals his side conceded at The Showgrounds.

“It was simple choices and simple decisions, particularly the second one, we’ve spoken about it in there was hellish frustrating,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even the first one and Josh Carson has held hands up and he’s just coming back from injury, he probably has two or three passing options and he chooses the hardest one and to be fair they go ahead and punish us with a clinical strike.