Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite the competition not being seen as important as the domestic trio of trophies on offer, Kearney remarked that he will be fielding as strong a team as possible for the visit of John Rankin's side.

Hamilton beat Raith Rovers in the final last year, however, that would provide small comfort as the Accies were relegated to the third tier of Scottish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kearney, who managed across the water at St Mirren for nine months, explained that the fixture schedule has given Coleraine and fellow Irish League representatives Cliftonville the best chance of fielding strong teams as they won't be in midweek action straight after.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has revealed that the Bannsiders will be taking the SPFL Trust Trophy seriously despite an inconsistent start to the campaign

"I think we will approach it as strongly as we can," he said.

"Thankfully, they haven't rescheduled our game vs Cliftonville who are also in the competition to the following Tuesday night.

"If we are playing Hamilton on Saturday and then Cliftonville on Tuesday, the League game would be really important whereas I'm glad we have a week heading into it and after it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can now go and give the competition the respect it deserves.

"We will be as strong as we can."

Coleraine have made an inconsistent start to their Premiership campaign with two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six games so far.

Kearney drafted in five new signings in the summer transfer window and reflected on the "carnage" that ensues.

"It's been a hellish window," he added.

"I think the length of your summer window everything goes from the end of the season and it's four months of the unknown and carnage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As much as you're trying to bring in players, you're trying to protect outs.

"You're trying to keep everything tight until the window shuts.

"From that point of view, it's an uncomfortable time.

"Yes, it allows you to do business in both directions but we have to get to work now."

Meanwhile, Cliftonville get their SPFL Trust Trophy under way with a visit to Championship side Raith Rovers.