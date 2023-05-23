McKeown becomes the third summer arrival at The Showgrounds after the captures of Ciaran O’Connor and Adam Salley.

The 21-year-old was on the books at Newry during the 2019/20 season and manager Gary Boyle was once again pleased to link-up with McKeown, who scooped several end of season awards despite not being able to save Portadown from relegation last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Barney is a player we all know and trust having played at The Showgrounds in the 19/20 season.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle pictured with Barney McKeown. Picture: Brendan Monaghan Photography.

"He’s the profile of player we are looking for, has played and captained a team in the Premiership at the tender age of 21; we are sure his development will continue and his best years are with us at NCAFC.

“His desire to remain in the Premiership and return to the club is testament to his character and we are delighted to have him on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank David Campbell from David Campbell Sports Management Ltd for his professionalism and assistance.”

McKeown insists he wants to make up for lost time after injuries proved problematic during his first stint at the club.

“It’s great to sign for the club again. I really enjoyed my time at The Showgrounds in my first spell even though I didn’t get the game time l would have liked through injury problems,” he added.