Barry Ferguson excited by challenge at Athletic Bilbao for Rangers in the Europa League
The manager senses an opportunity to book a semi-final showdown with either Lyon or Manchester United, with the last-eight tie poised at 0-0 after Gers held firm despite playing the majority of the first leg with 10 men following Robin Propper’s 13th minute red card.
With his players given the day off on Monday following their 2-2 draw at Aberdeen on Sunday, Ferguson is aware of the importance of the tactical work they do on the training ground on Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for their visit to a side currently fourth in LaLiga.
“I can’t wait,” said the interim boss. “I am excited about going, but I’m also respectful. It’s going to be tough for us. But as a footballer, as a manager, I’m excited about it.
“I’m excited about getting into that sort of atmosphere. What an opportunity we’ve got. The game’s wide open. The main thing for me on Thursday night was making sure we were still in the tie. The guys deserved, with the performance, to still be in the tie.
“We’ll go there on Thursday knowing our jobs, what way we’re going to play, because we need to get it spot on. We do really need to get it spot on. That’s up to me and the coaching staff to make sure we do it over Tuesday and Wednesday before we get into the game on Thursday.”
Rangers’ only away defeat in Europe this season came against Manchester United in January, with victories at Malmo, Nice and Fenerbahce, as well as draws against Dynamo Kyiv and Olympiacos.
Ferguson, who is awaiting injury updates on some key players ahead of the trip to Spain, believes Thursday’s match will be as tough as any they have faced this term.
“I look at the last two games, the last round to get into the quarters, Fenerbahce, and now Athletic Club, they’re different,” said Ferguson. “They (Bilbao) are a step up. I know Lyon, when we played them at home, they were very good middle to front. But it’s a step up.
“We need to be bang on the button with our tactics. I already know what way we’re going to approach it and what way we’re going to go about it. So there’s going to be a bit of work on the training ground.
“But I give the boys a lot of credit. They’ve been brilliant to take the information on. It’s tough because it’s a different way that we’re playing tactically, with and without the ball as well, so we know there’s a lot of work to be done. But we’ll get there and we’ll be prepared, ready to go on Thursday night.”
