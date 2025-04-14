Barry Ferguson who is excited about the task facing Rangers this week as he bids to ensure they get their game-plan “spot on” for their Europa League quarter-final second leg away to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday

Barry Ferguson is excited about the task facing Rangers this week as he bids to ensure they get their game-plan “spot on” for their Europa League quarter-final second leg away to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manager senses an opportunity to book a semi-final showdown with either Lyon or Manchester United, with the last-eight tie poised at 0-0 after Gers held firm despite playing the majority of the first leg with 10 men following Robin Propper’s 13th minute red card.

With his players given the day off on Monday following their 2-2 draw at Aberdeen on Sunday, Ferguson is aware of the importance of the tactical work they do on the training ground on Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for their visit to a side currently fourth in LaLiga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait,” said the interim boss. “I am excited about going, but I’m also respectful. It’s going to be tough for us. But as a footballer, as a manager, I’m excited about it.

“I’m excited about getting into that sort of atmosphere. What an opportunity we’ve got. The game’s wide open. The main thing for me on Thursday night was making sure we were still in the tie. The guys deserved, with the performance, to still be in the tie.

“We’ll go there on Thursday knowing our jobs, what way we’re going to play, because we need to get it spot on. We do really need to get it spot on. That’s up to me and the coaching staff to make sure we do it over Tuesday and Wednesday before we get into the game on Thursday.”

Rangers’ only away defeat in Europe this season came against Manchester United in January, with victories at Malmo, Nice and Fenerbahce, as well as draws against Dynamo Kyiv and Olympiacos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson, who is awaiting injury updates on some key players ahead of the trip to Spain, believes Thursday’s match will be as tough as any they have faced this term.

“I look at the last two games, the last round to get into the quarters, Fenerbahce, and now Athletic Club, they’re different,” said Ferguson. “They (Bilbao) are a step up. I know Lyon, when we played them at home, they were very good middle to front. But it’s a step up.

“We need to be bang on the button with our tactics. I already know what way we’re going to approach it and what way we’re going to go about it. So there’s going to be a bit of work on the training ground.