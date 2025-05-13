Barry Ferguson expects to have clarity about his position at Rangers in the “next few days”

The former Gers captain was installed in the Ibrox hot seat in February until the end of the season following the dismissal of Belgian boss Philippe Clement.

Speculation about 35-year-old Davide Ancelotti – son of Carlo and also assistant to the outgoing Real Madrid boss – being appointed as the next Gers manager has been gathering pace.

Ahead of the final home game of the trophyless season against Dundee United at Ibrox on Wednesday, which comes before the trip to Hibernian on Saturday, the former Alloa, Clyde and Kelty Hearts boss said: “There’s always going to be speculation.

“In terms of the update on myself, look, that’s going to remain private.

“But I’m sure you’ll see over the course of the next few days, hopefully there’s going to be a bit of movement because I’ve mentioned a number of times, it has to get moving in terms of who’s going to be the manager because of the pre-season coming up.

“There’s players out of contract, players going back on loan, etc, etc, etc. So hopefully in the next few days we’ll be clear on what’s going to be happening.

“There’s not been any discussions in terms of what’s going to be happening with myself.

“What I do know is things are starting to move and hopefully, as I said, over the coming days or weeks, we’ll be really clear on what way the club’s going to move forward.

“What I need to do is I need to remain as professional as possible and that’s what I’ll always do, that’s what I’ve done since the first day I stepped into the training centre.

“Always be professional, make sure that my teams and my players are professional and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Ferguson had words of warning for whoever takes over, saying: “One thing I will say is that it’s not a project. You need to start winning straight away. That’s it.

“You don’t get time here. You’ve got the summer to go and build a new squad, whatever way you want to build it.

“You need to go off to a very fast start and you need to make sure you win as many games as possible.”

Ferguson’s tenure so far has been mixed, with his first home win coming at the sixth attempt in the 4-0 William Hill Premiership victory over Aberdeen on Sunday.

The former Rangers ambassador reiterated his claim that he has what it takes to continue in the post.

He said: “I can handle the job, that’s what I’m saying. I can handle the job, no problem.

“Everybody’s got their opinion on who’s going to be wanted for the job, or who’s going to get the job.

“I have no issues with that, but what I’m saying to you and what I’ve said to everybody in here, this job doesn’t scare me one single bit.