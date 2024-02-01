All Sections
Barry Gray delighted to bring 'vital' Fra McCaffrey to Newry City as ex-Warrenpoint Town ace swaps the Mourne divide

Newry City have announced their fifth January signing as Fra McCaffrey has signed a long-term deal at The Showgrounds.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:43 GMT
The midfielder had recently left Warrenpoint Town by mutual consent, with City boss Barry Gray moving quick to acquire the 30-year-old’s services.

McCaffrey has previously been on the books of Hull City, Dundalk, Glentoran and Ballymena United, and joins Brandon Doyle (loan), Steven Ball, Conor Mitchell and Jamie McDonagh (loan) in making the move to Newry.

Gray’s men are currently six points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and Gray believes his new recruit can help City climb the table.

Fra McCaffrey has signed a long-term deal at Newry City to link-up once again with Barry Gray. Picture: Brendan Monaghan/Newry City AFCFra McCaffrey has signed a long-term deal at Newry City to link-up once again with Barry Gray. Picture: Brendan Monaghan/Newry City AFC
Fra McCaffrey has signed a long-term deal at Newry City to link-up once again with Barry Gray. Picture: Brendan Monaghan/Newry City AFC

“I am delighted to have Fra onboard, he is a highly respected Premiership player with a lot of experience. I believe this will be vital to us moving forward into the big head-to- head games.

“Fra will add depth and experience and having worked with him previously I know exactly what to expect from him. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch soon and have no doubt he’ll be a fans’ favourite.”

McCaffrey said of the move: “The opportunity to play football in the Premiership again was too good to turn down. I’m happy to be here at Newry, it is a challenge that I am well up for and I can’t wait to get started. I know a lot of the lads and played against them all so I will fit right into squad.”

Newry host Newington in the sixth round of the Irish Cup on Saturday.

