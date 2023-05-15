News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman rates chances of Rangers return at '50-50'

​Malik Tillman rates the prospect of him joining Rangers in a permanent transfer as "50-50".

By PA Sport Staff
Published 15th May 2023, 19:55 BST- 1 min read

The Bayern Munich midfielder's season-long loan at Ibrox was recently cut short by a hamstring injury and he returned to Germany.

But the United States international was back in Glasgow on Sunday to collect the PFA Scotland Men's Young Player of the Year award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 20-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I hoped for a better ending but it's quite common in football to get injuries so I am unlucky to be one of them.

Malik Tillman on show for Rangers.Malik Tillman on show for Rangers.
Malik Tillman on show for Rangers.
Most Popular

"I have had a great time here. It might not be the end - we will see what's going to happen in the summer.

"It's 50-50. It's up to Rangers, up to Bayern and up to me, so it's completely open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am going to speak to Michael Beale in the coming days and then see what he is saying, see what Bayern are saying, and then I will decide."

The former Germany Under-21 international beat Celtic pair Liel Abada and Matt O'Riley plus Albion Rovers winger Charlie Reilly to the prize.

"I'm extremely proud and extremely happy," he said. "In Germany it's not usual so I am just glad I got voted for.

"It's a huge honour. The other nominees deserved it as well."

Related topics:GermanyIbroxGlasgow