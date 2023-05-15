The Bayern Munich midfielder's season-long loan at Ibrox was recently cut short by a hamstring injury and he returned to Germany.

But the United States international was back in Glasgow on Sunday to collect the PFA Scotland Men's Young Player of the Year award.

The 20-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I hoped for a better ending but it's quite common in football to get injuries so I am unlucky to be one of them.

Malik Tillman on show for Rangers.

"I have had a great time here. It might not be the end - we will see what's going to happen in the summer.

"It's 50-50. It's up to Rangers, up to Bayern and up to me, so it's completely open.

"I am going to speak to Michael Beale in the coming days and then see what he is saying, see what Bayern are saying, and then I will decide."

The former Germany Under-21 international beat Celtic pair Liel Abada and Matt O'Riley plus Albion Rovers winger Charlie Reilly to the prize.

"I'm extremely proud and extremely happy," he said. "In Germany it's not usual so I am just glad I got voted for.