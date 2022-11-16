Wembley Stadium hosted the Euro 2020 final last July when Italy beat England in a penalty shootout. (Photo by Catherine Ivill / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Nine English stadia are on the list, which has been submitted in a preliminary bid dossier to tournament organisers UEFA, while there are two in the Republic of Ireland and one each in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The inclusion of Casement Park, a Gaelic sports venue which is in the process of being redeveloped, means Belfast is set to host matches should it remain when the final list of 10 stadia is submitted to UEFA in April.

The nine English stadia include three in London – Wembley, the London Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium are on the provisional list, as are Newcastle’s St James’ Park and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Casement Park in Belfast is in the process of being redeveloped.

Everton’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock is on the shortlist, as is Villa Park in Birmingham.

The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park are the shortlisted venues in Dublin, while the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Hampden Park in Glasgow complete the list.

The UK-Ireland bid faces competition from Turkey, with UEFA’s executive committee set to make a decision on hosting for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 in September next year.

A joint statement from the five bidding associations said: “We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid.

“Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting Euro 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities.

“Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development – with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European national associations to accelerate growth across the continent.

“The UK and Ireland’s track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world-class tournament to new heights.

“Our compact plan and pioneering, multi-partner collaboration can usher in a new era for the Euro. Through the latest digital and marketing innovations, we will help UEFA and its partners engage new audiences and the world’s youth to extend the impact and reach of the tournament further than ever before.

“Our stadia concept includes a proposed shortlist of 14 venues in famous sporting cities known throughout the world, including destinations that are home to clubs with great European football history and heritage.

"The plan ensures that all our proposed cities and stadia are connected by direct, quick and sustainable travel links and accommodation that will provide an unrivalled experience for teams and fans.

“Consultations with cities and stadia will continue into next year with a final list of 10 stadia to be submitted to UEFA in April 2023."